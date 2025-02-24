Lethal when settled, Virat Kohli dominates Pakistan at ICC events like no other

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli gave the world another reminder of his greatness in white-ball cricket and never-ending hunger for runs as he overcame a patchy run of form to score a memorable century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Dubai International Stadium witnessed a masterclass in run-chasing, with Kohli rewriting multiple records, surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket and completing 14,000 ODI runs.

Those in attendance live and watching from their TV sets no doubt would have felt a massive sigh of relief watching the 'King' finally put some time on crease and stamp his authority when he felt settled, with his signature shots. This came after a long while of Virat struggling to give himself time on the crease, irrespective of the format of the sport. During his largely sub-par 2024, Virat would try to attack the bowlers early on and get frustrated when not able to connect his bat well with the ball. Often, Virat would throw away his wicket either to a completely rash and un-Virat shot (during the T20 World Cup) or succumb to his technical issues: 1). Poking at outside-off-stump deliveries carelessly 2). Perishing against spin bowling.

An interesting statistic has emerged that suggests Virat either feasts or experiences a famine; there is nothing in between.

As per CricViz, a cricket data and analytics providing platform, Virat has struggled in the first 30 balls of his ODI innings since 2022-start as he averages 38.1 in this phase and strikes at 82 in this phase. However, once Virat somehow finds a way out of this phase, his average and strike rate experiences an uptick befitting his legendary status. In his next 60 balls after his first 30 balls, he averages 87.4 and strikes at 102!

That proves only one thing, either Virat departs cheaply but if he is set, he is set for a big score.

Since 2022 as per ESPNCricinfo, Virat is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 1,916 runs in 45 matches and 42 innings at an average of 53.22 and a strike rate of 94.99. He has scored eight centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 166*.

Also, as per Cricbuzz, Virat has secured five 'Player of the Match' awards against Pakistan in ICC tournaments: 78* (during T20 World Cup 2012), 107 (during 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup), 55* (during T20 World Cup 2016), 82* (during T20 World Cup 2022), 100* (during Champions Trophy 2025). No other player has won more than three Player of the Match against a single opponent in ICC tournaments.

Coming to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Shubman Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli (100* in 111 balls, with seven fours) and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

