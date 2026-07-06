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Home / Sports / "Let's go and enjoy it": Cristiano Ronaldo confirms "This is my last FIFA World Cup"

"Let's go and enjoy it": Cristiano Ronaldo confirms "This is my last FIFA World Cup"

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ANI
Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 6 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the final World Cup of his illustrious career, saying he wants to enjoy every moment of the tournament as his side prepares for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Spain, reported OneFootball.

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Addressing the media ahead of Monday's knockout fixture, the 41-year-old ended speculation surrounding his World Cup future while expressing hope that Portugal's campaign would continue beyond the last 16.

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"I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes. But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup," Ronaldo said, as per OneFootball.

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has started all four of Portugal's matches at the tournament and scored three goals, also dismissed repeated questions about retirement, insisting his focus remains solely on helping the national team.

"I'm always committed, body and soul, to helping the National Team. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role," he continued.

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"I'll finish [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time to keep asking that question. But I don't want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow," he added.

Despite acknowledging that this will be his final World Cup, Ronaldo made it clear Portugal have arrived with ambitions of lifting the trophy.

"If we didn't have the idea that we could win the World Cup, we wouldn't be here. It's been a beautiful experience. We've improved game by game," he said, according to OneFootball.

"We know it's a competition where it's impossible to play well in every game, and it's not easy for anyone; just look at who's already been eliminated. I see the team as calm; we've trained well, we've prepared well," said Ronaldo.

Asked about his own form, Ronaldo added, "I don't think I've been doing that badly... I've scored three goals. Others have scored more, but because they are doing very well. They feel very good. But let's see if I can score tomorrow".

Portugal head into the clash after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a stoppage-time winner to keep their title hopes alive.

Roberto Martinez's side are chasing back-to-back FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearances for the first time in the nation's history, although they have not won successive World Cup knockout matches since 2006.

Standing in their way is a Spain side that has impressed throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's men stormed into the Round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 win over Austria and became the first team since Germany in the 2014 World Cup final to prevent their opponents from registering a single shot on target in a knockout match.

The Iberian rivals last met at the World Cup in 2018, when Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Portugal will now hope their captain can produce another decisive performance and extend his farewell World Cup journey by at least one more match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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