Edgbaston [UK], September 13 (ANI): Former England cricketer and current interim coach Marcus Trescothick is uncertain about his future role with the English side with the arrival of Stephen Fleming in the coming days to take over as a full-time head coach.

Trescothick played his part as interim head coach during the series win over Pakistan, which England sealed 3-0. Fleming and Trescothick have been in communication since the former was named as Brendon McCullum's replacement and did not choose to take over immediately after ending his years-long association with five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this summer.

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Trescothick's role as an interim head coach was to team up with newly appointed captain Joe Root and get the team back on track after a chaotic start to summer, which saw the team battle off-the-field disciplinary issues, lose a series at home against New Zealand and see their Test captain Ben Stokes retire and McCullum get removed from his post.

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For Fleming, a key priority will be building a backroom staff ahead of the Test winter, with a tour to South Africa coming. Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey was approached with an offer of being the Test batting coach, a job Trescothick used to do since 2022 with McCullum in charge but the former Aussie has turned it down.

Trescothick will be travelling to Southampton to join McCullum, who stays the white-ball coach, ahead of the three T20Is at home against Sri Lanka from Tuesday. Fellow assistant coaches Sarah Taylor, Tim Southee and Jeetan Patel will also join the specialist mentor Kevin Pietersen.

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Speaking after the series, Trescothick said that he is not aware of his future with the Test side but expressed his desire to stay associated with the team.

"No, not really (on being asked if he has an idea of his Test role in coming days). I have spoken with Rob Key (managing director of the England men's team) a little bit over the last couple of weeks and had bits of discussions on what might happen," said Trescothick as quoted by Cricinfo.

"I think when Stephen [Fleming]'s over and then they - Rob and Stephen and Brendon - can get together and really sort of thrash out exactly how it is going to look, then we will probably be involved in those sort of conversations afterwards.

"Our immediate plan is obviously then looking at the Sri Lanka series we are now straight into, with the possibility of going maybe into Pakistan. But I think within the next couple of weeks we'll know a bit more," he continued.

"I love doing both formats. There is nothing better than working with your own national country, of course. But we will see. We will see how it pans out," he signed off. (ANI)

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