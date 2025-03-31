DT
Home / Sports / Lewa brace helps Barca restore lead

Lewa brace helps Barca restore lead

Reuters
BARCELONA, Updated At : 09:11 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Barcelona beat visitors Girona 4-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday after Robert Lewandowski netted twice in the second half to leave Hansi Flick’s side three points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Barcelona took the lead two minutes before the break when Lamine Yamal’s free kick was deflected in off Girona defender Ladislav Krejci for an own goal but Girona struck back after the restart when Arnaut Danjuma grabbed an equaliser.

But Barcelona did not panic and Lewandowski restored their lead with an acrobatic finish just after the hour-mark before the Polish striker made it 3-1 from a counterattack as LaLiga’s top scorer netted his 25th goal of the season.

Ferran Torres made it 4-1 late in the game as Barcelona took revenge for a 4-2 loss in the same fixture last season to move on to 66 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid after 29 games.

Mbappe scores twice

Real’s Kylian Mbappe struck twice to help his side come from behind to claim a hard-fought 3-2 home win over relegation-threatened Leganes on Saturday. Third-placed Atletico Madrid dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol earlier on Saturday and are now nine points off the pace with 57.

