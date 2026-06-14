Lewis Hamilton claims first Ferrari victory at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Barcelona [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Grand Prix win for Ferrari with a superb victory in the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, ending Mercedes' winning streak in 2026. Hamilton finished ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, while Kimi Antonelli retired from the race, according to the Formula 1 website.

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Despite failing to take the lead on the opening lap after starting on soft tyres, Hamilton capitalised on Ferrari's successful three-stop strategy and a timely Virtual Safety Car. He produced a series of impressive laps to extend his lead over the Mercedes pair and clinch his first win in almost two years, narrowing Antonelli's lead in the standings.

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George Russell had to settle for second place, while McLaren's Lando Norris finished third, resulting in Formula 1's first all-British podium since 1968. Russell endured a challenging race, losing a position to his Mercedes teammate in the closing stages before Kimi Antonelli was forced to retire on Lap 62, accoridng to the F1 website.

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While Red Bull drivers finished fourth and sixth, with Max Verstappen leading the team's charge ahead of Isack Hadjar. McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed fifth place.

The Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto impressed with seventh- and eighth-place finishes, although the Argentine driver is set to be investigated after the race for a potential yellow-flag violation. Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad secured the ninth and 10th finishes, respectively, helping Racing Bulls secure double points for the second race in a row.

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Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto finished 11th ahead of Carlos Sainz in 12th, while Esteban Ocon (13) and Sergio Perez (14) were the final classified finishers. Alex Albon was classified 18th after spending much of the race behind due to an unscheduled stop to fix an issue with his Williams.

Seven drivers failed to finish the race because of various mechanical problems. Among the most notable retirements were championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, both of whom dropped out in the closing stages.

It was also a disappointing outing for Aston Martin, with both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso retiring. Cadillac withdrew Valtteri Bottas as a precaution, while Nico Hulkenberg and Oliver Bearman were also unable to reach the finish. (ANI)

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