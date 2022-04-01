Batter’s blitzkrieg helps Lucknow Super Giants overhaul big target

PTI

Mumbai, March 31

Evin Lewis, who looks up to Chris Gayle for inspiration, batted like the legendary Jamaican to power Lucknow Super Giants to an incredible win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here today.

Lewis blazed away to an unbeaten 23-ball 55 as LSG, from a hopeless situation, overhauled an imposing target of 211 with three balls to spare.

Openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) laid the foundation with a rollicking stand but the increasing required run-rate made the task extremely difficult for LSG. However, Lewis had other ideas and along with the talented Ayush Badoni, who played his part with a nine-ball 19, made it look easy in the end.

Very good wicket... I backed my skills. On the big stage I try to keep it simple and do the best for my team and myself. —Evin Lewis, Player of the match

The script changed completely in the blink of an eye as Lewis and Badoni smashed Shivam Dube for 25 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to nine from the last six balls.

In all, Lewis hit six fours and three sixes as first-timers LSG recorded their maiden win in the league.

Earlier, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/24) did a tremendous job with the wet ball in difficult conditions, even as Robin Uthappa turned back the clock with his beautiful yet brutal assault to propel CSK to a strong total. Uthappa scored a fluent 50 off 27 balls to give CSK a solid start before Dube made 49 off 30 deliveries, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 9) and MS Dhoni (16 off 6) provided the final flourish.

Brief scores: CSK: 210/7 (Uthappa 50, Dube 49; Bishnoi 2/24, Khan 2/38); LSG: 211/4 in 19.3 overs (de Kock 61, Lewis 55*, Rahul 40; Pretorius 2/31). —

