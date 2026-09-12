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Home / Sports / LG VK Saxena lauds Ladakh Marathon 2026 as "world-class" event 

LG VK Saxena lauds Ladakh Marathon 2026 as "world-class" event 

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 12  (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the Ladakh Marathon 2026 as a world-class event with around 7,500 participants from across the globe, accompanied by about 3,000 family members, boosting tourism in Ladakh.

He praised the achievements of local youth and children, who won medals alongside national and international runners. He also highlighted the UT Administration’s Rs 1 crore financial support, which has helped significantly increase participation and improve the event.

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"This is a world-class marathon. Approximately 7,500 people have registered and are participating; runners have arrived from all over the world, accompanied by 3,000 family members, which greatly enhances the tourism appeal of Ladakh...It gives me immense joy that local youth and children from Ladakh have won medals alongside international and national participants. I hope that everyone visiting has a wonderful stay here and returns home with cherished memories of Ladakh...Although the event has been held for years, the UT Administration of Ladakh has now provided ₹1 crore to further improve it, and the result is a massive increase in participation," Saxena told reporters on Saturday.

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Since its inception in 2012, the Ladakh Marathon--the world's highest AIMS-certified marathon--has welcomed thousands of runners, families, and supporters to the region each year. The 2026 edition is scheduled from September 10 to 13, with participation from across the globe.

The enhanced prize purse is a testament to the Ladakh Marathon's remarkable growth into one of the world's premier high-altitude endurance events, and the Administration's continued commitment to its long-term success.

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Alongside the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 11.2 km Run and 5 km Run for Fun, the event hosts two of the world's most demanding ultra-distance races--the 72 km Khardung La Challenge and the 122 km Silk Route Ultra. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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