Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad set to continue as Racing Bulls drivers for 2027 F1 season

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will continue as Racing Bulls drivers for the 2027 Formula One season, with the Red Bull-owned outfit confirming the retention of its current line-up following weeks of speculation over the New Zealander's future, reported Sky Sports.

Lawson's place at the team had come under scrutiny earlier this month, with Racing Bulls and parent team Red Bull reportedly considering Formula 2 championship contender Nikola Tsolov as a potential replacement. However, the 24-year-old has retained his seat after producing the strongest season of his Formula One career so far.

According to Sky Sports, Lawson is currently ninth in the Drivers' Championship with 89 points, making him the highest-scoring driver among the midfield teams. He has collected points in 15 races this season, including three appearances for Red Bull, where he temporarily replaced Isack Hadjar.

His teammate Lindblad, meanwhile, has impressed in his debut Formula One campaign. The 19-year-old British driver has accumulated 38 points, contributing to Racing Bulls' strong season.

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The duo's consistent performances have helped Racing Bulls move towards a potential fifth-place finish in the Constructors' Championship. The team currently holds a 45-point advantage over Alpine with three races remaining in the season.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane expressed confidence in continuing with the same pairing, highlighting the combination of experience and potential within the team.

"We're delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027. Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we've seen the progress they've made, both individually and as a pairing," said Permane, according to Sky Sports.

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"I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition. Together, we have a solid foundation to build on the progress made this year, continue pushing ourselves forward and take the next step towards achieving our ambitions in 2027," Permane added.

Lawson, who will enter his third full season in Formula One next year, welcomed the confirmation and credited the team's efforts for its progress this season.

"We've had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I've loved driving. It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors' Championship," he said, as per Sky Sports.

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"It's a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track, and back at the factory. I'm looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we're building something super positive and I'm excited by what we can achieve together," he added.

Lindblad also expressed gratitude to the team for its support during his maiden campaign and looked forward to continuing his partnership with Lawson.

"Looking back on my first season in Formula 1, it's been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test. I'd like to thank everyone at VCARB and Red Bull for their trust and support," said Lindblad, as per Sky Sports.

"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for their hard work, commitment and collaboration throughout the season, and for the strong relationships we've built along the way. I can't wait to get started next year, building on everything I've learned during my rookie season. It's set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam," he added.

Racing Bulls' announcement provides clarity over its driver line-up for 2027, with the team now looking to build on its progress and secure fifth place in the ongoing Constructors' Championship.

The Formula One season will resume with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled from November 20 to 22. (ANI)

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