Licence to kill at death

PTI

Mumbai, April 22

Death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh shattered stumps at will in a tense final over as Punjab Kings were back in the groove with a 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring IPL match here today.

After Sam Curran’s 29-ball 55 led Punjab to a massive 214/8, Mumbai took the game into the final over due to a fine counterattack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). The duo added 75 off only 36 balls.

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls and bowled an impressive final over while accounting for Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to return with figures of 4-0-29-4. Mumbai were also rocked early by Arshdeep, who had his India teammate Ishan Kishan (1) caught by Matthew Short for his 50th IPL wicket.

PBKS’ skipper Sam Curran justified his top billing with a 55. pti

However, the hosts only managed 201/6 as Arshdeep broke the middle stump in back-to-back deliveries to send Varma and Wadhera packing.

On a batting belter, Arshdeep again showed why the Indian team depends on him to deliver during the final stages of the T20 games.

Mumbai would agree that Jitesh Sharma’s 7-ball 25 towards the end did become the difference although 82 runs conceded by their bowlers between overs 15-18 was another turning point.

They did fight well after conceding 117 runs in the last seven overs, but their effort with the bat was not enough to avert a defeat in a game which saw more than 400 runs scored.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 214/8 in 20 overs (Curran 55, Bhatia 41; Chawla 2/15); Mumbai Indians: 201/6 in 20 overs (Green 67, Suryakumar 57, Rohit 44; Arshdeep 4/29). — PTI

Royals take on RCB

Bengaluru: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to the winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here tomorrow. Rajasthan are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while Bangalore are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats. Rajasthan have plenty to think about after their 10-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at home in their last match. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) again provided them a great start but their middle-order crumbled.