Life in the fast lane: India chase three-day victory after Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant star on Day 2

Rishabh Pant hit seven fours and two sixes in his 28-ball 50 in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI

PTI

BENGALURU, March 13

Sri Lanka ended Day 2 on 28/1 in their second innings after India set them a mammoth target of 447 for victory in the second and final Test today.

Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over to trap opener Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for a duck but skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) saw out the final few overs of the day, with the tourists still 419 runs behind.

Rohit Sharma congratulates Jasprit Bumrah.

Having bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 in the first session, India batted 69 overs before declaring on 303/9 with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant notching up half-centuries while other Indian batsmen failed to go on from solid starts.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, playing his 400th international match, holed out in the deep to fall four runs short of his fifty while Hanuma Vihari (35) was bowled by spinner Praveen Jayawickrama as he tried to sweep.

Jayawickrama struck again to surprise Virat Kohli (13) with a delivery that turned sharply and kept low, trapping him lbw in identical fashion to his dismissal in the first innings.

Kohli gave a wry smile as silence descended on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a near-capacity crowd hoping to see the former captain and star of the IPL franchise end his century drought.

But Pant took the game away from the Lankans by going after the bowling as soon as he walked to the crease, bringing up his fifty with seven fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty. PTI

Made from 28 balls, his half century was the fastest by an Indian batsman, breaking the record set by Kapil Dev 40 years ago, before he skied a delivery from Jayawickrama who took the catch himself.

Iyer helped guide India to a lead beyond 400 with his second half-century of the match to add to his fine knock of 92 on a turning track in the first innings.

With nine boundaries, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease before he was outfoxed by a Lasith Embuldeniya delivery that rapped him on the pads and sent him back to the pavilion for 67.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, playing in his final match before retirement, went wicketless in the second innings but he led the tourists off the field, with India coach Rahul Dravid also shaking his hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had resumed the day on 86/6 but their resistance lasted only 27 minutes as Bumrah (5/24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30) cleaned up the tail. Bumrah claimed his eighth five-wicket haul and his first on home soil on a pitch heavily favouring spinners. — Reuters

Scoreboard

India 1st innings 252

S lanka 1st innings (overnight 86/6)

N Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah 21

L Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah 1

S Lakmal b Ashwin 5

P Jayawickrama not out 1

V Fernando st Pant b Ashwin 8

Extras: (b 1) 1

Total: (all out, 35.5 overs) 109

FOW: 1-2, 2-14, 3-14, 4-28, 5-50,

6-85, 7-95, 8-100, 9-100

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 10 4 24 5

Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5 1 30 2

Mohammed Shami 6 1 18 2

Ravindra Jadeja 6 1 15 0

Axar Patel 5 1 21 1

India 2nd innings

M Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22

R Sharma c Mathews b de Silva 46

H Vihari b Jayawickrama 35

V Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13

R Pant c & b Jayawickrama 50

S Iyer lbw b Embuldeniya 67

R Jadeja b Fernando 22

R Ashwin c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 13

A Patel b Embuldeniya 9

M Shami not out 16

Extras: (b 8, lb 1, nb 1) 10

Total: (9 wickets, 68.5 overs) 303d

FOW: 1-42, 2-98, 3-116, 4-139,

5-184, 6-247, 7-278, 8-278, 9-303

Bowling O M R W

Suranga Lakmal 10 2 34 0

Lasith Embuldeniya 20.5 1 87 3

Vishwa Fernando 10 2 48 1

Dhananjaya de Silva 9 0 47 1

Praveen Jayawickrama 19 2 78 4

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

L Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0

D Karunaratne not out 10

K Mendis not out 16

Extras: (lb 2) 2

Total: (1 wicket, 7 overs) 28

FOW: 1-0

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 3 1 9 1

Mohammed Shami 3 0 13 0

Ravichandran Ashwin 1 0 4 0

It was quite challenging. A kind of wicket where any ball could get you out. It will be challenging for Sri Lanka tomorrow as well. Don’t think we planned on bowling this evening, but because we lost wickets, we thought we could have a crack at them for 35-40 minutes Hanuma Vihari

Pant breaks Kapil Dev’s record

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant today broke the legendary Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record of a fastest Test fifty by an Indian. The left-hander cruised to his fifty in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Dev had cracked a 30-ball half-century against Pakistan in Karachi in 1982. Pant also set the world record for notching up the fastest fifty by a wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, bettering the efforts of Australia’s Ian Smith and former India captain MS Dhoni (both scored 34-ball fifty).

Fans enter ground, get selfie with Kohli

In a minor security breach, three fans entered the playing area towards the end of the second day and one of them managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

