Lights, rain, action?: Likely showers adding to the suspense as England and Pakistan eye ultimate glory

In two T20 World Cup meetings, England hold a 2-0 advantage over Pakistan. - File photos



Melbourne, November 12

A confident England will look to deny Pakistan a fairytale finish in the T20 World Cup final tomorrow and become the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies — if Melbourne’s fickle weather permits.

Heavy rain could disrupt the showdown at Melbourne Cricket Ground and even see the teams crowned joint champions if they’re unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

We expect a really tough challenge. They’re a team we’ve seen lots of in the recent past, and we’ve had some brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit, and I’m sure tomorrow will be no differentt. But the consistent message is always to take the game on Jos Buttler, England captain

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the teams that clashed for the 50-over World Cup title at the same ground 30 years ago.

Hitting their stride

After shaky starts, both hit top gear in the semifinals, with Pakistan easing to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney and England humiliating India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have had a charmed tournament since being pushed to the brink of elimination by Zimbabwe, with the Netherlands helping them into the semifinals by eliminating South Africa.

Thirty years after Imran Khan’s Pakistan claimed the 1992 World Cup, Babar Azam’s team may feel it is their destiny to deliver trophy. “Of course the similarities are (there),” Azam told reporters of the 1992 final. “But we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially in this big ground.”

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, are looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut. New skipper Jos Buttler had big shoes to fill following Morgan’s retirement but has led from the front with rehabilitated opener Alex Hales.

Opening partnerships were decisive in the semifinals, with Buttler and Hales routing India with a 170-run stand the night after Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set up victory over New Zealand with a 105-run stand. Both teams’ bowlers will be under pressure to strike early, lest the game should quickly get away from them. — Reuters

Road to final

Pakistan

  • Lost to India by four wickets
  • Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run
  • Beat the Netherlands by six wickets
  • Beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L Method).
  • Beat Bangladesh by five wickets.
  • Beat New Zealand by seven wickets (semifinals)

England

  • Beat Afghanistan by five wickets
  • Lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS)
  • Match against Australia washed out
  • Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
  • Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
  • Beat India by 10 wickets (semifinals)

2 Pakistan and England have met twice before in the T20 World Cup, at The Oval in 2009 and in Bridgetown in 2010. England emerged victorious on both occasions.

44 Ben Stokes needs 44 more runs to pass 3,000 in all T20 fixtures. He is still awaiting his first 50 in the format.

3 Shadab Khan needs three wickets to reach 100 in T20Is, and 44 runs to complete the 100/500 double. He will be playing in his 84th T20I.

2 An England victory would give their coach, Matthew Mott, his second World Cup title of the year, after he helped guide Australia’s women to the 50-over crown in New Zealand.

Pitch & conditions

The forecast is not encouraging. A reserve day on Monday has been factored in, with a start time of 5pm (4am GMT) to allow as much time as possible for a result. But the omens are not entirely promising.

