Like father, like son

PTI

Rower Parminder Singh emulated his father’s feat when he clinched a bronze in the men’s quadruple sculls event at the Hangzhou Asian Games here today.

The 23-year-old was well aware of the history he repeated, as it was 21 years ago his father Inderpal Singh won a bronze medal in the men’s coxless four at the 2002 Busan Asian Games. “It feels surreal. I took up rowing because of him, so to be able to follow him and win a medal, and have him watch it all is incredible,” Parminder said.

Inderpal is one of India’s first Olympics rowers, having competed at the 2000 Sydney Games. He is now a coach with the team.

On Sunday, Parminder and Satnam Singh finished sixth in the men’s double sculls final after being in second position for the majority of the race. “We were in the race to win a medal, but in the last 150m, Satnam felt a twist in his neck and he wasn’t able to breathe, which led to a complete shutdown for him,” Parminder said. “I have had plenty of ups and downs before but it felt like someone took the medal away from around my neck,” he added. Parminder, though, said the bronze medal “makes up for everything.”

