Lilli Tagger emerges as strong contender at Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): At just 17 years of age, Lilli Tagger of Austria has emerged as one of the standout performers at the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, booking her place in the quarter finals of the tournament, according to a release.

The seventh seed, currently enjoying a career-high World No. 128 in Women's Singles, defeated India's Vaishnavi Adkar in straight sets in the Round of 32 and is eyeing a deep run in the tournament.

In 2025, Lilli Tagger stepped into the limelight as she clinched the Junior Roland Garros Singles title - a breakthrough that marked her transition from a promising junior to a serious contender on the professional circuit. The Austrian teenager has since carried that momentum onto the WTA Tour, showcasing maturity and consistency well beyond her years.

Making her first appearance in India, the Austrian youngster admitted the experience has left a strong impression on her. "It's my first time here in India, and it's very different from European cities. It's very special and interesting. There are a lot of things you can learn just by being here, and I would love to explore the city a bit more," she said.

Lilli Tagger also spoke about the surface and facilities at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). "The courts are very good. It is a bit slow so it is a little challenging physically but that is part of the game. The facilities here at the venue are great and so are the people. That helps us prepare for our matches and creates a healthy competitive environment, where people can learn from each other. The organisers have done a very good job."

The teenager's rapid rise has been shaped by an unconventional journey. Raised in the mountains of Austria, Tagger spent much of her early childhood skiing. She started playing ping pong and gradually shifted to tennis thanks to her grandmother. At just 14, she made the bold decision to leave home in pursuit of her tennis ambitions. "I was based in Austria till I was 14, and then I left home and moved to Italy, close to Venice, to train at an academy and for the last two and a half years, I've been travelling on tour," she shared.

Talking about her goals and expectations from the Mumbai Open, she stated. "Of course the goal in every tournament is to try to win it, but we focus more on the process and on improving my game. We can't control whether we win or lose, but we can control the work we put in."

Lilli Tagger will take on Japan's Eri Shimizu in her Round of 16 clash at the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Thursday, February 5. (ANI)

