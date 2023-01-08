Limitless SKY

PTI

Rajkot, January 7

Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority in the shortest format yet again with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win here today.

Yadav struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228/5, making the job easier for his bowlers.

He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and sixes at will in his trademark manner all across the ground.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 in 16.4 overs to claim the series 2-1.

Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets to silence doubters. Photo: PTI

While the first two matches were neck and neck, India dominated the proceedings with both ball and bat in the decider, which is also bound to boost the youngsters’ morale.

Chasing the target, Pathum Nissanka (15) survived a first-ball appeal as he chose to review a leg-before call off a Hardik Pandya delivery. He went on to stitch a brisk 44-run stand with opening partner Kusal Mendis (23). While Nissanka hit Arshdeep Singh (3/20) for a couple of fours in the second over, he slammed consecutive sixes off Pandya in the next over.

With the pacers going for runs, Pandya introduced Axar Patel (1/19) and the left-arm spinner took the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis (23). Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Nissanka in the next over, while Pandya got Avishka Fernando (1).

The wily Yuzvendra Chahal (2/30) then claimed Charith Asalanka’s wicket (19), courtesy Shivam Mavi who ran to his left from deep cover to complete an excellent catch.

The ever-increasing required run-rate troubled the visitors as they started giving away wickets.

Umran Malik (2/31) also impressed with his raw pace but India’s affair with extras continued as the bowlers bowled a no-ball and 11 wides, including four by Arshdeep.

Earlier, after completing his fifty in 26 balls, Yadav took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) in the last over.

Brief scores: India: 228/5 (Yadav 112*, Gill 46); Sri Lanka: 137 all out in 16.4 overs (Mendis 23, Shanaka 23; Arshdeep 3/20).