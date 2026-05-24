Lionel Messi becomes second footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo to reach billionaire status

New York [US], May 24 (ANI): Argentine legend Lionel Messi has officially joined the billionaire club, becoming only the second footballer in history to achieve the status after long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, cited by Goal.Com.

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According to a Bloomberg analysis, the 38-year-old Argentine legend has earned over $700 million (£521 million) in salaries and bonuses since 2007.

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After accounting for taxes, market fluctuations, and returns from a wide portfolio of investments and endorsements, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places Messi's net worth above the $1 billion mark.

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The milestone puts the Inter Miami captain alongside Al-Nassr star Ronaldo, who became the first footballer to reach billionaire status following his 2023 move to Saudi club Al-Nassr.

While Ronaldo's global image has been driven by an aggressive marketing strategy, Messi's rise to 10-figure wealth has been a more gradual process, shaped largely through family guidance and carefully chosen partnerships across the United States and Europe.

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Meanwhile, Messi's impact on North American football culture and popular culture in general has touched new heights, with the Argentina's FIFA World Cup winning footballer honoured with his own street name, as per Goal.com.Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, a local township in New Jersey has designated a stretch of road as 'Leo Messi Way'.

The Argentina superstar, who led his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, sees his name get etched into the geography of the United States, which happens to be his place of work as he represents Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb located in Union County, New Jersey, have officially sanctioned the creation of 'Leo Messi Way' for celebrating the football icon.

The town has a population of just over 13,000 and has chosen a specific section of Sherman Avenue to bear the name of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The initiative was done by the BH FIFA World Cup 26 Task Force.

This local administration group was specifically established for the promotion of community events and building up excitement ahead of the biggest football tournament in the world.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, the football landscape in the USA has changed, with record-breaking attendance records and several stars of European football seeking a run in MLS.

In the upcoming edition, Argentina will be facing Austria, Jordan and Algeria, with whom they are placed in Group J. Their campaign opener will be against Algeria at Kansas City on June 16. (ANI)

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