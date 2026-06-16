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Home / Sports / Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth World Cup appearance

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth World Cup appearance

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ANI
Updated At : 11:16 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has defined a generation of football. Widely regarded as two of the greatest players in the sport's history, both are set to feature in their sixth FIFA World Cup in the ongoing 2026 edition.

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Their incredible longevity has seen them remain at the top for over two decades, from their first World Cup appearance in Germany 2006 to the 2026 edition. As what could be their final World Cup, both legends will be hoping for a memorable farewell. Messi will aim to guide Argentina towards a second consecutive World Cup title, while Ronaldo will look to win the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career, a press release from ZEE5 stated.

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Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on Tuesday (local time), with the defending champions looking to start their title defence with a statement victory. After lifting the trophy in 2022, Lionel Messi and his team will be among the favourites once again.

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Algeria, meanwhile, head into the tournament with confidence after a strong run of results. Led by a talented squad featuring experience and young attacking talent, they will look to challenge the reigning champions and make an early impact.

Players to watch in the Argentina camp include Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Emiliano Martinez. For Algeria, on the other hand, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, Rayan Ait-Nouri will be under the spotlight, the release said.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal begin their campaign against Congo on Wednesday, carrying the confidence of recently winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, their second title in the competition.

With a squad filled with world-class talent, Portugal will be aiming for a deep run, while also drawing inspiration from the memory of Diogo Jota and his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team.

Congo return to the World Cup stage with a fearless squad determined to make their mark. Known for their physicality, pace and attacking ability, they will look to challenge one of the tournament favourites and showcase the progress of African football.

For Portugal, players to watch include Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Vitinha, while DR Congo will rely on Yoane Wissa, Meschack Elia, and Chancel Mbemba.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on ZEE5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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