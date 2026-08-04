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Home / Sports / Lionel Messi donates 80,000 euros for Madrid wildfire reconstruction

Lionel Messi donates 80,000 euros for Madrid wildfire reconstruction

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ANI
Updated At : 11:18 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], August 4 (ANI): Football icon Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros towards the reconstruction efforts in areas of Madrid affected by the devastating wildfires that swept through the Spanish capital in recent weeks.

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Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid regional government, announced the Argentine star's contribution on social media and thanked him for his generous gesture in support of the affected communities.

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"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves," Diaz said.

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The donation comes as Spanish authorities continue their efforts to manage the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid.

Earlier, Wildfires continued to spread across southern Europe, triggering mass evacuations and emergency operations in Spain, France and Italy as authorities battled rapidly advancing blazes intensified by extreme heat and strong winds.

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According to Euronews, Spain had declared a national emergency as fires threatened communities near Madrid and in the province of Avila.

Messi led Argentina to the runners-up spot at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Spain 1-0 after extra time. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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