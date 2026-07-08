Lionel Messi extends FIFA World Cup goal-scoring run to nine successive matches; continues record-spree against Egypt in thriller

Atlanta [US], July 8 (ANI): Argentina football icon Lionel Messi continued his monumental streak in the FIFA World Cup, as he extended his record of scoring in a World Cup match to nine successive matches.

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Messi came in clutch as Argentina survived a 0-2 deficit and made a sensational comeback with three goals in the remainder of the match as the defending champions kept their back-to-back World Cup dream alive with a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta.

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Messi is now the first-ever player to score in nine successive FIFA World Cup matches. With his strike in the 83rd minute, he has taken his goal tally in the ongoing FIFA World Cup to eight goals, his most productive World Cup ever in terms of goals and extended his newly-made record of highest goals in the tournament's history to 21 goals.

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As per OptaJoe, Messi has also become the first-ever player in tournament history to score in six successive knockout stage matches.

He also levelled with the record of Guillermo Stabile (1930) for most goals in a single FIFA World Cup edition by an Argentina player with a total of eight each.

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Earlier, having missed a penalty in the first half, Messi showed us that despite the 'God' status given to him by billions of his fans, he is a human being after all, becoming the first player to miss two penalties in a single World Cup edition (excluding the shootouts). Messi has missed four penalties in the FIFA World Cup throughout his career, the most by any player.

Also, the late stoppage-time winner by Enzo Fernandez was the 3000th goal in the history of the tournament, as per Opta Analyst.

Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot. Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8 (IST)

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