Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kolkata's Argentina Football Fan Club once again combined passion and tradition to celebrate football legend Lionel Messi's 38th birthday, in a heartwarming display of admiration and loyalty. The celebration, which has become an annual tradition for over two decades, drew a large gathering of fans on Tuesday.

This year's festivities were held at a local club ground adorned with sky blue and white flags--the colours of the Argentina national team. Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey was prominently displayed, and a 5-by-3-foot cake featuring the Argentine flag was the centrepiece of the event.

Chants of "Messi! Messi!" rang out as fans sang birthday songs, waved flags, and paid tribute to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"What started with a few fans coming together in the early 2000s has grown into a huge community of Messi devotees. He may be miles away, but in our hearts, he is one of us. This celebration is our way of showing love and gratitude to the man who has given us so much joy," said club organiser Uttam Saha

The event also featured screenings of Messi's greatest goals, quiz competitions based on his career, and fans dressed in Argentina jerseys.

Despite being thousands of kilometres away from Rosario, the spirit of the Argentine maestro was alive and kicking in Kolkata. Children, teenagers and even elderly fans joined in, with many wearing Messi masks and face cakes to show their support.

When the giant cake was finally cut amid cheers and applause, one fan said it best: Three cheers for Argentina hip hip hurray.

Uttam Saha, Founding Secretary of the Argentina Football Fan Club in Kolkata, shared the club's vision behind the annual celebration.

"I think the whole objective of this celebration is to promote football amongst every single youngster out there who dreams to becoming a footballer, who watches Lionel Messi score from 30 metres outside of the goal. I think that is the dream, that is what the objective of this organisation is. We shall continue to celebrate this man every single year," Uttam Saha said. (ANI)

