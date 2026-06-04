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Home / Sports / Lionel Messi honoured with prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award

Lionel Messi honoured with prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award

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ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 4 (ANI): Inter Miami CF star and reigning world champion Lionel Messi has been awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, becoming the first individual footballer to receive the prestigious honour.

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The Princess of Asturias Award recognises individuals and institutions for outstanding achievements in fields including arts, literature, social sciences, scientific and technical research, international cooperation, and sport.

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The jury, which included foundation president Teresa Perales, voted to award the honour to Messi, as per ESPN.

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"The truth is that for me it is a great pride to be able to receive this recognition because of the importance it has and for the fact that it is recognised not only for what I do on the pitch but also off the pitch. I am very happy and very grateful. I wanted to let you know and send a big hug to everyone. Thank you and see you soon," Messi said.

Messi received the award after a highly decorated career that has made him one of the most accomplished footballers in history. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, along with the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and an Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

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At the club level, Messi has claimed 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona, as well as the 2025 MLS Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and the 2023 Leagues Cup with Inter Miami CF.

Individually, he has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, two MLS MVP awards, and was named La Liga MVP nine times. Previous winners of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports include Rafael Nadal, Michael Schumacher, Serena Williams, and Eliud Kipchoge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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