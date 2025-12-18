DT
Home / Sports / Lionel Messi sported Team India T20 jersey during Delhi visit; met Paralympic javelin champion Sumit Antil, Kuldeep Yadav

Lionel Messi sported Team India T20 jersey during Delhi visit; met Paralympic javelin champion Sumit Antil, Kuldeep Yadav

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Lionel Messi met the Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Paralympic javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil in Delhi during the last leg of his GOAT India tour. The Argentine legend also sported the Indian cricket team's jersey while meeting Sumit Antil.

Sumit Antil posted an Instagram story showing him standing next to Messi, who is wearing the Team India T20 cricket jersey.

In a video uploaded by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Instagram, Kuldeep Yadav can be seen interacting with the football star.

Messi, along with footballers Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, began his four-city GOAT Tour with Kolkata and then went to Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and then Delhi on December 15.

In Delhi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. In Delhi, Messi also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley.

Messi was presented with Team India's jersey bearing the number 10 by Jay Shah, while Luis Suarez received number 9 and Rodrigo de Paul was given number 7, each customised with their names. Shah also invited Messi to attend the upcoming T20 World Cup, handing him a ticket in what became a highlight of the final leg of the GOAT India Tour.

Concluding his tour, Messi travelled to Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he visited Vantara, the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre founded by Anant Ambani. He departed from Jamnagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

