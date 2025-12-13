DT
Home / Sports / Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue at Lake Town in Kolkata

Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue at Lake Town in Kolkata

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Football icon Lionel Messi is set to virtually unveil a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town in Kolkata, on Saturday, marking the first leg of his much-anticipated GOAT Tour India 2025.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Demonstrating its admiration for Lionel Messi, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed the construction of a massive 70-foot iron statue at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, making the occasion even more special for fans.

West Bengal Minister and President of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Sujit Bose, had earlier said that the monumental structure was completed in a record time of just 40 days.

"This is a very big statue, 70 feet in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world. Messi is coming to Kolkata, and there are a lot of fans of Messi," he had told ANI.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

Promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour, Satadru Dutta, said that Messi's visit has created an atmosphere of joy and renewed enthusiasm for football across the country.

"There's a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years... It's also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football's connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football," Satadru Dutta told reporters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

