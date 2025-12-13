Lionel Messi treats fans in Hyderabad with his electrifying presence; meets Telangana CM Revanth, Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT Tour 2025'.

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

A glittering laser light show welcomed the fans and Messi to what turned out to be a memorable night, as the words "GOAT", "Messi" and his jersey number 10 were displayed using these lights. The laser light show also captured Messi's face as fans cheered loudly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telangana Congress (@inctelangana)

In a video posted by Congress' official X account, Messi was seen kicking the ball into the crowd, with Telangana CM also doing the same.

✨𝐀𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ✨ Football's Greatest Of All Time Lionel Messi in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/5z5gXCKbG9 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2025

Messi was also seen interacting with Rahul, marking another major crossover between Argentine football and Indian politics.

𝐉𝐚𝐛 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 ✊ 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 ⚽ 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐱 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ffycRR3Q6f — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2025

CM Revanth also welcomed Messi by saying, "Messi, welcome to Telangana, Telangana is rising!"

"𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢, 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚! 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠!" 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 💫 pic.twitter.com/QXzS6HO53t — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2025

The superstar footballer also presented Rahul with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by Telangana CM with a momento.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟎 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐘 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 𝐣𝐢 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0oBE3ZqBKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2025

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

After visits to Kolkata and Hyderabad, Messi will grace Mumbai with his presence on Sunday.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

In September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Messi's visit to India, the first since 2011.

Earlier, Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'GOAT Tour 2025' ended in chaotic mode on Saturday. While the moment was supposed to be a moment of union between the World Cup-winning superstar and a football-crazy state, the presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch with Messi sent fans into frenzy as they could barely catch a glimpse of the footballer for whom they had paid their hard-earned money. They alleged that their presence denied them the chance to catch a proper glimpse of the 38-year-old icon.

The event was supposed to be a grand affair, but Messi left early, leaving a crowd of fans fuming. Fans voiced out their anger at VIPs and politicians, including the state's Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, as they recklessly hooted them and threw plastic bottles and chairs on the pitch. Some fans also managed to enter the field, vandalising the tent and the goal post out of frustration at having missed a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The police had to use mild force to remove angry fans from the stadium, and West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose later revealed that the event organiser had been arrested. A wholesome moment turned into a 'criminal and political' affair, with the organiser arrested and the opposition parties taking a jab at Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged mismanagement.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans and the iconic footballer.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X."

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," West Bengal CM added. (ANI)

