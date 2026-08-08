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Home / Sports / Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after long illness

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after long illness

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ANI
Updated At : 08:13 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Rosario [Argentina], August 8 (ANI): Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to the Argentine news outlet La Nacion.

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Messi's father had been receiving treatment at a clinic in Rosario.

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Notably, Jorge had been unwell for some time, with his family confirming his health issues during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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On June 18, after Argentina's opening 2026 World Cup match against Algeria, reports emerged about concerns over the health of Lionel Messi's father. Hours later, the Messi family denied reports of his death and confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for a medical condition.

"The Messi family reports that Jorge is experiencing a health issue. He is currently under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition," they posted.

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After Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, where Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, the footballer opened up about his emotional reaction after scoring the first of his three goals. The Argentina captain revealed that he had been going through some difficult days, which led to the emotional moment.

"I've had some difficult days. It was something unrelated to sports. I went through some difficult and complicated days. I'm grateful to the delegation and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through this," he had said as per La Nacion.

Jorge Messi was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career. After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy. The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development. Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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