Florida [US], December 7 (ANI): Lionel Messi's Inter Miami became the champions of Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup 2025 after securing a thumping 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentine legend Messi assisted twice in Miami's second-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, which helped his side clinch the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time in the club's sixth season.

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute through an own goal from Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo. The defender deflected Tadeo Allende's cross. The first half ended with Miami leading 1-0.

In the 60th minute of the second half, Vancouver's Ali Ahmed scored an equaliser with a powerful shot, beating Inter Miami's goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

In the 71st minute, Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul scored a fantastic goal, following an assist from Argentine legend Messi, as they lead 2-1. Messi continued his magic after he assisted Tadeo Allende in the 96th minute to seal the result after Tadeo finished with a powerful strike.

After winning the MLS title, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano opened up about Messi's importance in the Herons' title-winning campaign.

"He was making a big effort in these last two, three, four games, which showed how important it is for him to win. I didn't tell him to do that, but it shows how special it is. He came here to win this trophy," the Inter Miami coach said as quoted by Goal.com.

Mascherano admitted that Vancouver was far from a simple opponent and gave a tough fight to Inter Miami throughout the final.

"We faced a very, very good team. In the second half, in the first 15 to 20 minutes, they put us under pressure. We were very lucky that the ball touched the two posts. But sometimes that's the luck you need to be champions," he said. (ANI)

