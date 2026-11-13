Lionel Scaloni extends deal as Argentina coach till 2030

Beunos Aires [Argentina], November 13 (ANI): Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has renewed his deal with the national side and will keep him with the side till 2030.

The confirmation of Scaloni's contract renewal was given by the President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia.

A statement from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said, "The coach of the Argentine National Team, a multi-champion and leader of a philosophy embraced by the entire football community, has confirmed, through the announcement of the President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, his continued leadership of the national team."

"At a press conference held at the Lionel Andrés Messi Training Center, Tapia and Scaloni confirmed the renewal of the manager's contract until 2030. The event took place the day before Argentina's match against Uruguay during the current FIFA international break. A packed press room celebrated the news. Hope is renewed. Scaloneta will be back until 2030," added the statement.

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Scaloni took over the senior's side back in 2022 and, since then, has won a FIFA World Cup (2022), two Copa America titles (2021 and 2024) with the team. In his most recent big assignment as a coach, Scaloni helped Argentina reach back-to-back World Cup finals, losing to Spain 1-0 courtesy of an extra-time strike from Ferran Torres.

"Five major competitions. Five consecutive semifinal appearances. Two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, two World Cups. Figures that impress everyone. Under Lionel Scaloni's leadership, simply competing is no longer the goal: for the Argentine national team, reaching the semifinals has become the norm," the statement signed off. (ANI)

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