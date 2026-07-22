Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 22 (ANI): Argentina's Lisandro Martinez shared an emotional message for fans after La Albiceleste fell short in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, thanking supporters for standing by the team throughout their campaign and insisting that the result does not define their journey.

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Argentina's bid to retain the World Cup title ended in heartbreak after a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final.

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In a post on X, Martinez said he was disappointed at not being able to bring the trophy home but expressed immense pride in representing Argentina and gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the team's campaign.

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"With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved, but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my teammates, the coaching staff, the executives, the medical team, the cooks, the kit men, and every single person who was involved to make all of this work in the best possible way. And, above all, for you, who showered us with all your love, all your strength, that passion that so defines us, and the unity of a nation that I hope endures over time," Martinez wrote.

Con el dolor en el alma por no haber podido traer la copa que todos merecíamos, pero con el orgullo a flor de piel por esta camiseta, por mis compañeros, el cuerpo técnico, los directivos, el cuerpo médico, los cocineros, los utileros y por cada persona que estuvo involucrada… pic.twitter.com/jNr5F0D7yu — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) July 21, 2026

The Manchester United defender also congratulated Spain on lifting the title.

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"I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title," he added.

Reflecting on Argentina's World Cup journey, Martinez said the team overcame several challenges without making excuses and urged fans not to judge the campaign solely by the final result.

"And to our people, I want to say that the result doesn't define the journey we took. We faced adversities, we made the impossible possible, and we never looked for excuses, only reasons to keep going. We defended our colors far beyond the pitch and shared unforgettable moments with the National Team, alongside our families and with the unwavering support of all Argentinians. It will always be an immense pride to represent you," he wrote.

Martinez concluded his message by thanking supporters and expressing his love for Argentina.

"Thank you all so much. Let's take care of our country. I love you, Argentina!" he said. (ANI)

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