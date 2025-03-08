Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Former wicketkeeper batter Syed Kirmani believes seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami should ignore the criticism that he has faced for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan in the semi-final clash between India and Australia.

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

The 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink on Tuesday during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kirmani feels a player should avoid the criticism and focus on the task. If they focus on criticism, pressure will start mounting on them.

"They are all playing for the country. There's no doubt that it's Ramzan. There are a lot of criticisms. We give our lives for the country, to raise the flag of the country. Whatever people say, they keep saying it. There are a lot of criticisms on everyone, depending on the situation," Kirmani told ANI.

"Absolutely, absolutely. Nothing, nothing, nothing. Just keep listening from one ear and take it out from the other. If you take criticism, you'll be under more pressure. Whatever is written, whatever is said, you don't have to worry about it. You just have to keep yourself under control and play for the country," he added.

Earlier, Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, came out in support of his brother, saying that he is playing for the country and calling the people "shameful" for blaming the cricketer for not keeping the "Roza."

"He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz said while speaking to ANI.

Shami played an invaluable role in India's victory, returning with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, and climbed to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. So far in the mega event, the speedster has grabbed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88. (ANI)

