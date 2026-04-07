Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Andaman & Nicobar group of Islands are fast emerging as India's next major surfing destination, with Andaman & Nicobar Tourism taking a decisive step in promoting the sport by hosting the first-ever national surfing and stand-up paddling championship in the region, the Little Andaman Pro 2026.

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Organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and fully supported by Andaman Tourism, the championship, scheduled from April 9-12 at Butler Bay, marks a significant milestone in the expansion of India's surfing map beyond traditional coastline locations, as per a press release.

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Known for its pristine coastline, coral reefs and consistent swell patterns, Little Andaman offers ideal conditions for high-performance surfing. The reef break at Butler Bay, in particular, is increasingly being recognised as one of the most promising surf locations in the country, capable of hosting top-level competitions and attracting surfers from across India and beyond. The initiative is expected to not only elevate the standard of competitive surfing in India but also provide a major boost to tourism in the islands by positioning Andaman as a premier destination for ocean sports and adventure travel.

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Speaking on the initiative, Vinayak Chamadia, IAS, Director (IP&T), A&N Administration, said, "The Andaman Islands have always been known for their natural beauty, and surfing is a natural extension of that identity. By hosting the Little Andaman Pro 2026, we aim to showcase the region's immense potential as a surfing destination while promoting sustainable and experience-driven tourism. This is a long-term vision to put Andaman on the global surfing map."

The move reflects a growing emphasis on leveraging sports as a driver for tourism, with destinations increasingly investing in niche sporting events to attract new audiences and create unique travel experiences.

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Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India, highlighted the importance of expanding the sport into new geographies, saying, "The introduction of a national championship in Little Andaman is a big step forward for Indian surfing. Competing in reef break conditions like Butler Bay gives our athletes exposure to more technical waves, which is essential as we prepare for international competitions. We are grateful to Andaman Tourism for their vision and support in helping us grow the sport in new regions."

With the hosting of the Little Andaman Pro, the islands are expected to play a larger role in India's surfing ecosystem, offering opportunities for athlete development, local community participation, and tourism-led economic growth.

As Indian surfing continues to gain momentum, initiatives like these underline the growing synergy between sport and tourism, with Andaman poised to become a key hub in the country's evolving surf landscape. (ANI)

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