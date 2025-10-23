Litton Das returns as Bangladesh name squad for first two T20Is against West Indies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 23 (ANI): Bangladesh have received a major boost ahead of their T20I series against West Indies, with captain Litton Das returning to the squad for the first two matches to be played in Chattogram next week, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Litton, who suffered a side strain during the Asia Cup last month, had missed Bangladesh's last five T20Is, including two matches in the Asia Cup and the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, where Jaker Ali led the team in his absence.

The wicketkeeper-batter is back in the mix, with all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin making way. Saifuddin had been impressive in the final T20I against Afghanistan, where he picked up 3/15 in three overs.

The selectors have also left out Soumya Sarkar, who was technically part of the squad against Afghanistan but couldn't travel due to visa issues. He has now been replaced by Parvez Hossain Emon. Interestingly, Soumya's omission comes on the same day he scored an 86-ball 91 in the third ODI against West Indies in Dhaka.

The core group that helped Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Afghanistan in consecutive bilateral series remains unchanged. Litton will have Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzid Hasan for company at the top of the order, while the middle order will feature Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, and Nurul Hasan.

Among the bowlers, the spin unit includes Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan. The pace attack consists of Mustafizur Rahman, with support from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam.

The three T20Is against West Indies are scheduled to be played in Chattogram on October 27, 29, and 31.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is against West Indies: Litton Das (Captain & wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam. (ANI)

