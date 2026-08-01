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Home / Sports / Litton Kumer Das Included in Bangladesh Squad for the First Test Against Australia

Litton Kumer Das Included in Bangladesh Squad for the First Test Against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 1 (ANI): Litton Kumer Das has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Australia, scheduled to begin in Darwin on August 13, following progress in his recovery from a left calf injury.

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The 31-year-old batsman has been sidelined since June due to the injury, but has responded well to his rehabilitation programme and will be in consideration for selection for the opening Test. He will fly to Darwin on Sunday to join the squad, according to a press release from BCB.

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Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Kumer Das.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter Das was appointed Bangladesh's new ODI captain as the team begins preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year.

Das succeeds Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had led the side since June 2025 but was replaced following Bangladesh's 2-1 ODI series defeat away to Zimbabwe earlier this month.

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Under Miraz's leadership since taking over in June 2025, the Tigers won 10 matches and lost nine out of 20. During his tenure, Bangladesh showed big progress, recording series victories over West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand at home.

Das, who is already leading Bangladesh in the T20Is, now takes over the ODI format as well. He has previously captained the ODI team standing in and has three wins from seven in the 50-over format.

An experienced campaigner, Das has represented Bangladesh in 104 ODIs, aggregating 2869 runs at an average of 30.84 and a strike rate of 85.51, with five centuries and 14 fifties to his name.

Bangladesh schedule on tour of Australia

6-8 August: 3-day Match Against Cricket Australia XI at DXC Arena, Darwin

13-17 August: First Test at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

22-26 August: Second Test at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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