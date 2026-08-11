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Home / Sports / Liverpool agree to sign Barcelona defender Araujo on loan for 2026-27 season

Liverpool agree to sign Barcelona defender Araujo on loan for 2026-27 season

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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London [UK], August 11 (ANI): Liverpool have agreed to the signing of defender Ronald Araujo on loan from FC Barcelona for the 2026-27 season, announced the English giants.

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In a statement issued, Liverpool FC said, "Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign defender Ronald Araujo on loan from FC Barcelona for the 2026-27 season, subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance. The experienced Uruguay international will join the Reds having made more than 200 appearances for the La Liga side."

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Araujo has contributed to three Spanish top-flight triumphs since joining Barcelona in 2018 - including in the most recent season - and was appointed club captain earlier this year.

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With a temporary move to Anfield, he has boosted manager Andoni Iraola's defensive attack ahead of the new campaign, finishing fifth last season with 60 points and missing out on the UEFA Champions League slot.

"I cannot wait to get started. I am very, very happy," 27-year-old Araujo, who will wear No.33, told Liverpoolfc.com.

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"I am excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I am excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I am very motivated and really up for getting going."

"I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly."

"As I say, I am super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I am glad about the interest, and it was the right move at the right time," he concluded.

Araujo is a centre-back also capable of playing at the right-back position and started his professional career with Rentistas in his home nation.

After a single season with Uruguayan outfit Boston River, he then made the move to Europe in a transfer to Barcelona, where he initially participated in the club's B team.

Araujo debuted at senior level for Barca in 2019 and broke into the set-up permanently from the 2020-21 campaign onwards.

To date, he has tallied 213 appearances and 14 goals for Barcelona, lifting the Copa del Rey twice and the Spanish Super Cup three times, alongside those three La Liga successes.

Araujo has also secured 27 international caps for Uruguay, scoring once. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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