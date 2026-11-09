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Home / Sports / Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to enter top four; Sunderland stun Chelsea 1-0

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to enter top four; Sunderland stun Chelsea 1-0

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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London [UK], November 9 (ANI):Liverpool returned to the Premier League's top four with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while Sunderland ended their seven-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.Liverpool returned to the Premier League's top four with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while Sunderland ended their seven-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead through Alexis Mac Allister, who scored with a header five minutes before half-time. Florian Wirtz doubled their advantage early in the second half with his first league goal of the season.

Alexander Isak added Liverpool's third goal to put the result beyond doubt. Crystal Palace managed a consolation goal through Eddie Nketiah, who converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

The defeat was Palace's fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League, increasing the pressure on manager Pierre Sage. Liverpool, meanwhile, climbed back into the top four.

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In the other match, Sunderland secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea to end their seven-game winless run in the league.

Enzo Le Fee scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Brian Brobbey was brought down by Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Sunderland had started strongly despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday. Brobbey created several opportunities and played a key role in winning the penalty.

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Chelsea improved after the break and had more possession but struggled to find an equaliser against Sunderland's defence.

The visitors created a few chances in the closing stages, but Sunderland held on to secure all three points.

The result moved Chelsea down to fifth in the standings, while Sunderland climbed to 18th. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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