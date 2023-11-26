Liverpool leave City with a point

MANCHESTER, November 25

An 80th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold secured Liverpool a breathless 1-1 draw with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, keeping Juergen Klopp’s team just a point adrift of the top spot in the tight Premier League title race.

“This is a really tough place to come and it is a not a coincidence they have won I don’t know how many in a row at home. They are a super team,” Klopp said.

The draw ended a remarkable 23-game winning stretch at Etihad Stadium across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s City, who top the table on 29 points after 13 games, and spoiled a record-breaking day for Erling Haaland.

The 23-year-old Haaland, who tops the league with 14 goals, became the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals when he slotted in a left-footed shot after a poor clearance from keeper Allison Becker. He took 48 games to reach the 50 mark, smashing Andy Cole’s record of 65.

Classy Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak netted on his return from injury, while two quick-fire second-half goals and a late Anthony Gordon strike gave the Magpies a 4-1 win over 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park. — Reuters