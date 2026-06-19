Liverpool to sign Spain forward Victor Munoz

Liverpool [UK], June 19 (ANI): Liverpool FC have agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna, subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance.

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The forward, who is currently on World Cup duty with Spain, completed a medical examination at the country's base in Tennessee, USA and has put pen to paper on a long-term contract, according to the Liverpool website.

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Munoz is the first new addition since the arrival of head coach Andoni Iraola and will link up with his new teammates later this summer after his participation in the tournament with his national team has concluded.

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The 22-year-old has two caps for Spain and marked his debut against Serbia in March with a goal.

The international recognition came after an outstanding season with Osasuna in which he made 34 appearances, scoring seven times and claiming five assists in all competitions.

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Munoz moved to Los Rojillos last summer from Real Madrid, for whom he made four appearances after graduating from their youth set-up, having previously been with the academy of his hometown club, FC Barcelona.

The attacker is set to be involved in Spain's second World Cup group-stage game on Sunday when they take on Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

Munoz is the second addition to the Reds' playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year. (ANI)

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