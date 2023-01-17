Living life king size

Indervir Grewal
Rourkela, January 16
A five-minute walk down the road from the main stadium, past the practice pitch, brings one to the World Cup Village. A walled compound within the sprawling stadium complex, which also houses multi-storeyed residential buildings yet to be completed, the Village comprises four blocks.
The teams and officials are housed in three blocks, which have a total of 225 rooms. The fourth block has recreational rooms, with table tennis and billiards tables, one gymnasium, three restaurants and a cafe, which has become a favourite among the visitors. The cafe serves a variety of items like sandwiches, croissants, muffins, coffee, juices and aerated drinks, but the “favourite” among the guests is the pain au chocolat — a pastry resembling a croissant and filled with chocolate — informed the attendant. “We have all been very impressed by the facilities,” said Chile’s Axel Troncoso.
However, questions arise about how the facilities will be used after the World Cup. Would the Village be leased out to a hotel, considering its vicinity to the new airport? However, that possibility seems unlikely, especially with the FIH president saying that the Odisha government is looking to host more tournaments here.
Recovery centre
With the intention of transforming the Birsa Munda Stadium into a high-performance centre, a recovery centre has been set up next to the practice pitch. The centre has a gymnasium along with other facilities like sauna and ice bath.
In fact, even the teams’ changing rooms at the main stadium have the provision for ice baths. The stadium has four changing rooms for the teams and a separate room where all the 32 goalkeepers can leave their kits behind.
