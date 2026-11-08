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Home / Sports / Livingstone excited to don CSK's “famous yellow shirt” after IPL 2027 trade from SRH

Livingstone excited to don CSK's “famous yellow shirt” after IPL 2027 trade from SRH

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has expressed excitement over joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, describing the franchise as a "huge" and successful team and saying he was looking forward to wearing its famous yellow shirt.

Livingstone was traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to CSK on Thursday as part of a four-player trade between the two franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Speaking about the move during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026, Livingstone said he was excited about the opportunity, having previously played cricket in Chennai and experienced the atmosphere at the venue.

"Very excited. Obviously it's a huge franchise, and they've been very successful over the last 17 or 18 years of the IPL. I've played cricket there before, so I know how incredible the atmosphere is. The ground is a special place to play. I'm looking forward to pulling the famous yellow shirt on and hopefully putting in some performances for the CSK fans," he said, as per the Abu Dhabi T10 League press release, after United Tigers defeated Arabian Aces by 51 runs on Saturday.

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Under the trade agreement, Livingstone, who was acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, will join CSK at a revised fee of Rs 6 crore.

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards has also moved from SRH to CSK at his existing contract value of Rs 3 crore.

In return, SRH have secured the services of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis at their existing contract fees of Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

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The trade marks a fresh chapter for Livingstone, who will look to make an impact in CSK colours in the 2027 edition of the IPL. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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