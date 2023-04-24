London Marathon: Kiptum wins in 2nd-fastest time

London: Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon today and recording the second-fastest time in history over the distance. The 23-year-old Kenyan runner broke the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 25 seconds and just missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 16 seconds. In the women’s race, Sifan Hassan completed a stunning comeback to win on her marathon debut after appearing to be injured part way through.

Berlin

Publisher apologises for fake Schumacher AI interview

A German publisher has fired one of its magazine’s editors and apologised to the family of Michael Schumacher for publishing a fake interview with the Formula One great that was generated by artificial intelligence.

Munich

Bayern defender Davies out with thigh injury

Bayern Munich may have to do without defender Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season. He sustained a muscle bundle injury in his left thigh during the 3-1 loss at Mainz. Agencies