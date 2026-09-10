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Home / Sports / Long jumper Ancy Sojan eyes Asian Games glory after clinching gold at Indian Athletics Series Final

Long jumper Ancy Sojan eyes Asian Games glory after clinching gold at Indian Athletics Series Final

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Kerala’s Ancy Sojan clinched the women’s long jump title with a best effort of 6.76m at the Indian Athletics Series Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, underlining her dominance in the event despite falling short of her own national record.

Uttar Pradesh’s Shaili Singh finished runner-up with 6.65m. Sojan had set the national record with a leap of 6.88m in June 2026. Singh produced multiple attempts close to her best, while Bhavani Yadav, Mubassina Mohammed, Pariksha and Abinaya Sri also competed, recording distances between 5.52m and 6.42m.

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Sojan said her victory has boosted her confidence ahead of the Asian Games, where she aims to be in even better shape and win gold for India, with the dream of hearing the national anthem on the podium.

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“I’m confident. This is my last and final preparation before Japan, and I’m sure I’ll be in even better shape there. I’m aiming for gold. I want to hear the national anthem, have tears in my eyes and experience that proud moment. That’s what I’m aiming for—to win gold for India," Sojan told the reporters.

Sojan reflected on the significance of breaking Anju Bobby George’s 22-year-old national record, dedicating the achievement to her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, and recalling how she had long dreamed of crossing the seven-metre mark.

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She said the milestone was the result of years of hard work and dedication and has strengthened her belief that she can push even further.

“I am the girl who came from nothing. My father is an auto-rickshaw driver, and many people told me that I would not achieve anything. But my father always told me, ‘We don’t have any record in our name.’ So, I wanted to give him this national record as a gift. Since I was a child, I have promised myself that I would cross the seven-metre mark as soon as possible. That has always been one of my biggest goals. Of course, I’m extremely happy that the national record now has my name on it. It has been a long journey filled with hard work and dedication, and this is the result of all those years. This achievement has shown me that, mentally and physically, I can go even further. It motivates me to keep pushing myself, and I hope it inspires others as well," she added.

In the long jump, Sojan made a sensational leap of 6.88 m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, outdoing Anju's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was set during the 2004 Athens Olympics. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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