Long jumper Shaili wins gold on final day of Nationals

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh’s Shaili Singh came up with a season’s best effort of 6.41 metres in her last attempt to win the women’s long jump title in her maiden appearance at the National Open Athletics Championships here today. In the men’s 200m, Tamil Nadu’s Ragul Kumar won the gold medal in 20.87 seconds.

Bengaluru

Gujarat thrash UP Yoddhas, Bulls hammer Thalaivas

Captain Chandran Ranjit led from the front with 20 points to help Gujarat Giants defeat UP Yoddhas 51-45 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Rakesh scored 16 points. In the other match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28.

Ropar

Ropar to be developed as water sports hub: Hayer

Ropar will be developed as a hub for water sports, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said here today. The government has kept a separate budget for buying equipment worth over Rs 50 lakh for water sports, Hayer added. The announcement came on the sidelines of a four-day state-level water sports competition here.

New Delhi

India’s junior shuttlers blank Slovenia 5-0 in final group tie

The Indian team blanked Slovenia 5-0 in its fourth and final Group B tie at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain, today. India finished second in the Group B with three points, having beaten Iceland, Australia and Slovenia. Their only loss came against group toppers China. Agencies