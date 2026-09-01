"Looking forward to today": Ruturaj focusing on present ahead of 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is not thinking too far ahead about his Team India return in time for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, saying that he is "looking forward to today" and focusing on following his process while staying in the present.

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Ruturaj, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain who has represented India in nine ODIs and 23 T20Is, was speaking in Coimbatore at an event.

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On being asked about the 2027 World Cup ambition, he said to reporters, "That is too far (the World Cup). I am looking forward for today. World Cup is next year. It is, I mean, just like a normal human being, it is just about going in and about each and every day. There are a lot of various tournaments that happen in a span of one year."

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"Ranji Trophy, then domestic, international, IPL, a lot of things. So, if I just put all things around and sit down and answer about everything now, it will be very tough. But it is just about staying in the present, following the process. And just looking to enjoy whatever time I will be there," he added.

Ruturaj last played for India during the South Africa home series back in December last year, where he also scored his maiden ODI ton. In nine ODIs and eight innings, he has made 228 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of almost 90, with a century and fifty.

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In 23 ODIs and 20 innings, Ruturaj has made 633 runs at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of 143.53, including a century and four fifties.

Ruturaj also had an underwhelming IPL 2026 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 337 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 123.44, including two fifties and a best score of 74*.

He recently featured in the Duleep Trophy, India's season-starting red-ball tournament, where he scored 5 and 66 for West Zone in their loss to North Zone in the quarterfinals. Before that, he had a quiet Sri Lanka red-ball tour with India A, scoring 13, 22* and 1 in two first-class games. In the white-ball tri-nation series with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan before this in June, he was the third-highest run-getter, with 274 runs in five innings, including a century and a fifty. (ANI)

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