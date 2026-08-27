"Looking like Tendulkar": BCCI VP Shukla hails Sri Lankan batter Dinusha as consistent run continues at Colombo

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed young Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha for his consistent performances against India in the ongoing Test series, saying that the batter could be a great batter for his country in Tests and "looks like Tendulkar".

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Dinusha, who has already cracked two centuries in the home series against India, continued his superb run of form with yet another half-century on the final day, constructing a century partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, which has put SL in a good position to avoid a series whitewash. In a largely inconsistent Lankan batting, the 25-year-old's temperament, shot selection and ability to play the long game have stood out, making him the best batter of the series undoubtedly.

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This consistent run has led to Shukla comparing him with the 'God of Cricket'. At the time of writing, Dinusha has made 544 runs in nine innings across five Tests at an average of 77.71, with two centuries and three fifties.

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Posting on his X, Shukla said, "This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC"

This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 27, 2026

Sonal has joined Sri Lanka stalwarts Kumar Sangakkara (against Bangladesh at home in 2013 and against England in UK in 2014) and Dimuth Karunaratne (against South Africa at home in 2018) as the third SL batter to have fifty-plus scores in all four innings of a two-match Test series.

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Dinusha is the second batter to have achieved the feat against India, after Zimbabwe legend Flower scored 183*, 70, 55 and 232* during Zimbabwe's tour of India in 2000.

He has also joined players like Douglas Jardine (England against India from 1932-34), Everton Weekes (West Indies against India in 1948), Clyde Walcott (West Indies against India in 1948) and Ken Barrington (England against India in 1959) as the fifth batter to score fifty-plus scores in the first four Test innings against India.

A resilient half-century from Sonal Dinusha and his century partnership with Keshara Nuwantha kept Sri Lanka's hope for a draw alive as they ended the first session of the final day of the second Test at Colombo on Thursday without losing any wickets.

At the end of the first session, SL was 329/6, with Dinusha (55*) and Nuwantha (46*). They led by 116 runs.

Sri Lanka started the final day at 229/6, with Dinusha (7*) and Nuwantha (3*) unbeaten. They were leading by 16 runs. (ANI)

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