Lord's Test: England win toss; opt to bat first against India

Lord's Test: England win toss; opt to bat first against India

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
London [UK], July 10 (ANI): England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third Test at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, on Thursday.

Team India's recent record at Lord's has been good, having won two of their last three matches during the past three tours of 2014, 2018, and 2021.

Team India delivered a phenomenal batting and bowling performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill's masterclass knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj walking away with a six-fer, and Akash Deep taking a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham in the second Test.

At Lord's, India and England have faced off 19 times. England won 12 of those encounters, while India managed just three victories.

After winning the toss, Ben Stokes said, "We are going to have a bat. Surface, there is something here early on, generally. It is a good, well-fought series, and we are up for this game. The body is good. Quick turnaround, we are fresh and ready to go. Everyone likes playing at Lord's, and you have to enjoy it. Just one change."

"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in, and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter, you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

