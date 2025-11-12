Los Angeles 2028 Olympics competition schedule unveiled

Los Angeles [USA], November 12 (ANI): The detailed schedule for the competitions in Los Angeles across various sports was unveiled on Wednesday, with the first medal event set to be the Triathlon. The LA Olympics, starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 14 and concluding with a closing ceremony on July 30, are set to be the biggest ever, featuring 51 sports across 49 competitions in 18 zones spanning Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

"With Olympic ticket registration opening in January of 2026, now is the time to start planning what events you want to attend, which sports are coming to your neighbourhood and the moments of history you don't want to miss," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover as quoted by Olympics.com.

"Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience," he added.

The LA28 Olympic Games will mark the biggest Games ever, featuring 51 sports across 49 competition venues in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City. The Olympic Opening Ceremony will take place on Day 0, July 14, 2028 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, and the Closing Ceremony will take place on Day 16, July 30, 2028 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

-First and final medal events

After more than two decades, since the Sydney 2000 Games, the first medal event of the Games will be the Triathlon. The first LA28 Olympic champions will be named in the Women's Triathlon, taking place in the Venice Beach Zone on Day 1. The world can look forward to witnessing a thrilling display of endurance, strategy and determination set against the iconic beachfront backdrop in the Host City of Los Angeles.

The final LA28 Olympic champions will be named on Day 16 in Swimming, just before the Olympic Closing Ceremony. While the Games will kick off with one of the most exciting starts in Olympic history - featuring the Women's and Men's 100m Finals in Athletics on Day 1 and 2, respectively - LA28 will stay true to Olympic tradition, with the Athletics (Marathon) taking place on the final weekend of the Games, unfolding on Days 15 and 16, as per Olympics.com.

-A Powerful Platform for Female Athletes

The LA28 Olympic Games will feature a record-breaking number of female Olympians, with every team sport featuring an equal or greater number of women's teams compared to men's teams for the first time ever, and 50.5 per cent of the total athlete quota allocated to women across the 51 sports. Day one alone will showcase the most women's finals ever held in a single day starting with Women's Triathlon and continuing with the Women's 100m and Shot Put in Athletics, Women's -48kg in Judo, Women's Epee Individual in Fencing, Women's Kayak Single in Canoe Slalom, Women's Rugby Sevens and Women's 10m Air Rifle, highlighting the prominence and achievements of female athletes at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

-Day 15, a 'Super Saturday' with several medals on the line

Day 15 is set to be the single most action-packed day of the LA28 Games, bringing together a remarkable culmination of athletic achievement and excitement for fans and athletes alike.

As one of the most memorable final weekends in Olympic medal history, Super Saturday will feature 26 finals sessions across 23 sports. This includes 15 gold and bronze medal team sport matches, alongside finals for 15 individual sports, with Olympic champions to be named in Artistic Swimming, Athletics (Marathon), Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Cricket, Cycling Track, Equestrian, Football, Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Softball, Sport Climbing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Wrestling and Weightlifting.

-Debuts and returns taking place during LA 2028

In 2028, Baseball and Softball will make their return, after last appearing in Tokyo 2020, with gold medal games on Day 5 and Day 15, respectively. The Baseball tournament will begin on Day -1, prior to the Opening Ceremony, with a new competition window designed to facilitate Major League Baseball (MLB) players' participation in the Olympic tournament. Cricket is set to rejoin the Olympic lineup for the first time in over a century with the final match of the Women's tournament on Day 6 and the Men's tournament on Day 15. Lacrosse, which last appeared at the London 1908 Olympics and later as a demonstration sport in Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, and London 1948, will return to the Games with both the Women's and Men's team champions awarded on Day 15.

In addition to these returning sports, the LA28 Olympic Games will introduce Flag Football and Squash on Day 1 for their Olympic debut. The first Men's and Women's Flag Football team Olympic champions will be named on Days 7 and 8, respectively, while the Women's and Men's Squash champions will be named on Days 9 and 10, respectively.

Six exciting new mixed-gender team events will also make their Olympic debut in 2028, bringing a fresh dynamic to several competitions. Champions will be named in the Compound Bow event in Archery on Day 7, 4x100m Mixed Relay in Athletics on Day 3, Mixed Team event in Artistic Gymnastics on Day 11, Mixed Double Sculls in Rowing Coastal Beach Sprints on Day 11, Mixed Team event in Golf on Day 10 and Mixed Team event in Table Tennis on Day 15. These additions underscore LA28's commitment to innovation, offering spectators a unique and thrilling Olympic experience as the Games return to Los Angeles for its third time in history.

-Olympic Ticketing Information

Registration for LA28 Olympic Games tickets will begin in January 2026 on LA28.org. Tickets will be managed by LA28's Official Ticketing Service Provider AXS and EVENTIM, with hospitality experiences and packages offered by On Location, the Official and Exclusive Hospitality Provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay. For the latest updates, including details for registration launching in January, fans can sign up for the LA28 newsletter.

Details for the Football (Soccer) tournament, which will stage matches in stadiums across the country, including several final stage matches at the Rose Bowl Stadium, will be announced at a later date. The LA28 Paralympic competition schedule by day, session and event will also be shared at a later date.

All events and sessions of the Olympic competition schedule are subject to change leading up to the competitions and until the end of the LA28 Olympic Games. All updated Olympic competition schedules can be found at LA28.org.

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first-ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones, including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure.

Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organisation, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing and with the support of the International Olympic Committee. (ANI)

