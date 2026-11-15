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Home / Sports / "Love batting at number 11": Arshdeep Singh after India clinch five-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand

"Love batting at number 11": Arshdeep Singh after India clinch five-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was named Player of the Match, spoke about his batting at No. 11, the team's disciplined bowling effort and his recent engagement after India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI to clinch the series 3-1.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Arshdeep said he enjoys batting at No. 11, while joking that some of his teammates believe he is scared of the ball. He also recalled how he and Mohammed Siraj planned to score quick runs towards the end of the innings to take India's total past the 200-run mark.

"Love batting at No. 11. Although some team-mates say that I am scared of the ball. Siraj and I thought of getting quick runs and ensuring we cross 200 so that we have something to bowl at," he said.

Reflecting on the team's bowling effort, the left-arm pacer said India maintained discipline even during phases when they were not picking up wickets.

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"We were disciplined in our bowling even when we weren't getting wickets," he added.

Arshdeep also spoke about his recent engagement with Indian actress and model Samreen Kaur, describing the period as exciting and acknowledging his partner's support in helping him stay focused.

"My partner always helps me stay focused. It's been an exciting period. I was pretty tensed proposing but the view helped," he said.

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India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday to clinch the series 3-1, registering their third ODI series win on New Zealand soil. After being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, India produced a disciplined bowling performance, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack with figures of 3/30.

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each, while Dean Foxcroft top-scored for New Zealand with 31 as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 each for India, while New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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