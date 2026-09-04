“Love the person you have become”: Yuvraj Singh wishes Abhishek Sharma on his 26th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished flamboyant batter Abhishek Sharma on his 26th birthday on Friday, praising the youngster for the person he has become while highlighting his willingness to learn from failures and work harder.

Yuvraj shared a special video on Instagram along with a heartfelt message for Abhishek, with the former India all-rounder also sharing several pictures with the young batter.

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"Sir Abhishek its your birthday; what an auspicious day, love the person you have become - sharing and caring to those around you and a leader! Always learning from your failures and willing to put in more hard work each time! Wishing you a year of runs and tons! Lots of love always," Yuvraj wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The video also captured the lighter side of their relationship, with Yuvraj playfully making Abhishek perform sit-ups while holding his ears after the youngster played rash shots in matches. Abhishek was also made to pledge that he would not repeat the mistake.

Yuvraj, who played 404 international matches and scored 11,778 runs during his 17-year India career, has been an influential figure in Abhishek's development.

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Abhishek has established himself as one of India's most aggressive top-order batters in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener also bowls left-arm orthodox spin and represents India internationally as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abhishek's elder sister Komal Sharma also wished his brother with a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best brother and the best human in this world. I love you more than words can ever explain. Your sister has loved you the most since you were a little kid, and I think that love has only grown stronger with every passing year."

"You deserve all the happiness, success, health, wealth, and love in the world because you truly are the best brother and the best son anyone could ever ask for. Keep shining, keep growing, keep being the beautiful human you are, and always stay the same kind-hearted person. May life bring you endless success and everything your heart wishes for. Stay blessed, take care of yourself always, and keep making us proud. Happy birthday once again, my little brother. Your sister loves you the most. Always and forever," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Komal Sharma (@komalsharma_20)

The youngster has produced several remarkable performances in the shortest format. His 135 off 54 balls against England is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is, while his 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings is the second-highest individual IPL score by an Indian batter after KL Rahul’s 152 not out, which he made in IPL 2026.

Abhishek has also emerged as one of the most prolific six-hitters in T20 cricket. In 2025, he became the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket in a single calendar year and also set a record for the fastest player to reach 100 sixes in T20Is, based on balls faced.

He has scored 1,629 runs in T20Is and 2,379 runs in the IPL, while also reaching the top of the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings during a prolific run.

Abhishek was part of India's title-winning campaign at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, adding another major achievement to a career that also includes the 2018 U-19 World Cup triumph.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of India's most celebrated limited-overs players, having played a key role in the country's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. He was named Player of the Tournament in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011. (ANI)

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