Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / Lovlina, Arundhati lead as India claim nine gold medals at BOXAM Elite 2026

Lovlina, Arundhati lead as India claim nine gold medals at BOXAM Elite 2026

India finish as competition’s most successful team with nine gold, three silver and seven bronze medals

PTI
La Nucia (Spain), Updated At : 05:34 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. Reuters file
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former Youth World champion Arundhati Choudhary led from the front as India wrapped up a highly successful BOXAM Elite International 2026 tournament with a dominant show, clinching nine gold medals in the event here.

In a standout achievement, India was represented in seven elite women’s finals on Saturday, including an all-Indian title clash in the 54kg division and emerged with gold in each of them.

The BOXAM Elite 2026 featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations, providing a high-quality international test early in the season. India finished as the competition’s most successful team with nine gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

“BOXAM Elite offered exactly the kind of exposure we were seeking at this stage of the season, including strong international opposition, depth across weight categories, and high-pressure bouts. The performances in Spain, particularly the conversion rate in finals, reflect the progress of our programme,” Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said.

“With a demanding year ahead, this tournament has been a valuable step in preparing our boxers for the challenges to come. Congratulations to the entire contingent on an outstanding campaign.” Indian women set the benchmark on the final day. Manju Rani (48kg) and Nitu (51kg) opened proceedings with emphatic unanimous wins over Spain’s Marta Lopez and Noelia Gutierrez respectively, before Poonam (54kg) edged past compatriot Preeti in a hard-fought all-Indian final.

Priya (60kg) and Arundhati (70kg) followed with commanding 5:0 victories over Ukrainian opponents, while Lovlina (75kg) displayed her trademark control and composure to defeat England’s Mary-Kate Smith 4:1. Naina (80kg) completed the sweep with a measured win over Ukraine’s Raisa Piskun.

Reflecting on the women’s performances, Indian women’s head coach Santiago Nieva said, “This was an exceptional showing from the women, not just in terms of medals, but in how they boxed with discipline, clarity, and confidence. Reaching seven finals and winning all seven speaks volumes about the work being done across the system.

“Credit also goes to the entire Indian team, the men and women pushed each other throughout the tournament, and that collective environment is key to sustained success.”

In the men’s finals, Sachin (60kg) produced one of the day’s most gripping performances, edging out Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh 3:2, while Akash (75kg) added another gold after a tense 3:2 win over Kazakhstan’s Aman Konsbekov.

Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg) settled for silver medals after facing strong opposition from Kazakhstan and Ukraine, respectively.

India’s performance in Spain adds further momentum as the national programme builds towards a packed international calendar, with major championships and multi-sport events on the horizon.

