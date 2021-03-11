Lovlina bows out, Pooja advances to quarterfinals of boxing World Championships

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s IBA World Championship campaign in the 70 kg category came to an early end after a disappointing loss in the pre-quarterfinals, while Pooja Rani (81kg) cruised to the last-eight stage in Istanbul today.

While Lovlina went down to Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance Team 1-4, Pooja won 5-0 over Hungary’s Timea Nagy in her opening bout.