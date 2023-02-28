Lovlina, Nikhat to lead pack at World C'ships

New Delhi, February 27

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead India’s challenge at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships here. The tournament will be held from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Competing in the 75kg category, Borgohain has two World Championships bronze medals so far. Zareen, on the other hand, will look to defend her title in the 50kg category.

Birmingham CWG gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas will compete in the 48kg category. The two-time youth world champion will look to add yet another major medal to her name. Manisha Moun will represent the country in the highly-competitive 57kg category. — PTI

Squad

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg)