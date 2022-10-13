Lovlina, Simranjeet win boxing gold as Services retain title

PTI

Gandhinagar, October 12

Table-toppers Services completed their National Games campaign in a blaze of glory, winning five gold medals in the boxing ring here today.

While Services sent out five winners from among six boxing finalists, Haryana were left disappointed as only four of their eight finalists emerged winners.

With Nikhil Dubey claiming the 75kg category gold, Maharashtra was able to take the second spot on the medals table behind Services, who finished with 61 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze medals.

Services' Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Akash (67kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender (+92kg) won gold in boxing.

Hussamuddin beat Haryana's Sachin Siwach 3-1. Sanjeet forced the referee to give Haryana's Naveen a standing count before clinching the bout with authority.

Earlier, Ankit Sharma (51kg) and Minakshi (52kg) boosted Haryana's gold haul by winning the men's and women's flyweight finals, respectively.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (Assam) got her jabs and combination punches working to perfection against Haryana's Saweety Boora to cap her National Games debut with a memorable gold.

Haryana and Assam sent out two winners each while Punjab's Simranjeet Kaur took gold in the 60kg category. In the women's 57kg featherweight bout, Punjab's Mandeep Kaur paid the price for starting defensively as Haryana's Poonam gave herself a clear lead after the first two rounds to pocket the contest by a 4-1 margin.

In Bhavnagar, Kerala completed a volleyball double, winning both the men's and women's gold medals.